British Man Tries to Dodge Luggage Fee by Wearing All His Clothes

Clever, but not clever enough. While traveling home through Iceland's Kefolavik airport, a man from London recently decided to wear all his clothes to avoid getting slapped with an excessive luggage fee.

According to authorities, he managed to put on eight pairs of jeans and ten shirts - not once, but TWICE over two days.

Eventually the "artist and clothing designer" was given a refund and told to pay for another ticket - with an extra bag charge - if he wanted to get home.

Nice try buddy. I'll give you an "A" for effort though. If you want to see a picture of the guy, check out the link below.

Source: News.com.au

