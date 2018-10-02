Bring the Family out to the YMCA Halloween Harvest Fest This Weekend

Well, its officially October, the leaves are turning color, the days are growing shorter and the days are getting colder. The YMCA Leif Ericson Day Camp invites you out to celebrate with their annual Halloween Harvest Festival.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, October 6, 2018 from 4:00PM-9:00PM. The camp will be transformed into a maze of trick-or-treat cabins. Other events throughout the day include a pumpkin carving and coloring stations, Hayrides and horse rides, face painting and haunted trails.

Admission is only $2 per person (children 2 and under are free)! Shuttle service will also be available from Pasley Park, Spencer Park, and Cherry Rock Park. So pack up the family, grab a flashlight and head on out to the YMCA Leif Ericson Day Camp this weekend for a spooky good time! For more information and times of events, go to siouxfallsymca.org .