At some point, even criminals should use their best judgement. You should always weigh things out and take the safest and easiest path.

If you're charged with a crime and sentenced to having to serve just three days in jail, maybe the right thing to do would be to simply go in and tough it out. But here's a story of a guy who chose to make a run for it and it backfired with heavy consequences.

A Bridgewater man who attempted to flee police after being sentenced to three days in jail for petty theft now faces up to 10 years in prison.

The Daily Republic reports that 19-year-old Mason West fled Tuesday (March 27) after being sentenced on the theft charge and taken to an office area to fill out paperwork.

He was apprehended by the next day, though McCook County authorities haven't released details on his capture.

West is now charged with first-degree escape by a prisoner, a felony with a maximum sentence of a decade behind bars and a $20,000 fine.

