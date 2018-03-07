Brewhaha 2018 Mixing Up Beer and Storytelling to Support Literacy

If there was a recipe for Brewhaha, it would include: delicious beers from Remedy Brewing Company, great food, wildly creative stories about travel from gifted storytellers, and amusing people, all mixed together in a enchanting venue.

Thankfully that is exactly what Reach Literacy's Brewhaha event consists of. The annual fundraiser is coming up on Thursday, March 22 at the Museum of Visual Materials (500 N. Main Avenue) from 5:30 to 8 PM. You'll have the opportunity to get in on some unique raffles, as well as some fabulous silent auction items.

The Reach Literacy Center opened in their new location, just this year at 2101 W. 41st, (south side of Western Mall by Scheels) and is home to their Reach-a-Reader used bookstore. The Reach mission has always been to improve community members lives, and in doing so, the lives of their families; by helping them learn to read and write through unique adult tutoring programs.

Small group, individual and workplace tutoring programs are all available, free of charge to adults 18 and over. Classes in everyday English and English as a second language (ESL) are also offered. Clients receive help improving their speaking, listening and life skills, which in turn can lead to more and better employment opportunities.

Tickets for Brewhaha are $50 for a single, $90 for a couple or $350 for a table of 8 and are available through Eventbrite. For more information follow Reach Literacy online, and on Facebook.

