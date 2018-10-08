Brewers Sweep Rockies, Advance to 1st NLCS Since 2011

The Milwaukee Brewers have won 11 straight games dating to the regular season and advance to their first National League Championship Series since 2011. They will play the winner of the Los Angeles Dodgers-Atlanta Braves series starting Friday at Miller Park.

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Wade Miley pitched masterfully into the fifth inning before turning it over to a lights-out Milwaukee bullpen. Erik Kratz kept up his torrid hitting and the Brewers beat the Colorado Rockies 6-0 in Game 3 on Sunday to sweep their NL Division Series.

With manager Craig Counsell making all the right moves, Milwaukee's pitching staff held Nolan Arenado, Trevor Story and the bruising Rockies to a combined two runs and 14 hits in the series. Of the 28 innings in the matchup, Colorado scored in only one of them.

Orlando Arcia and Keon Broxton hit back-to-back homers in the ninth off Wade Davis to make it 6-0 and end any sort of drama. Jesus Aguilar had a solo shot in the fourth off German Marquez that Counsell sort of predicted.

The Rockies finished 1 for 17 with runners in scoring position.

