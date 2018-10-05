Brewers, Rockies Take Game-1 of NLDS

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers were within three outs of a 2-0 victory in Game 1 of the National League Division Series. Instead, they had to wait an inning before pulling out a 3-2 win over the Colorado Rockies.

Mike Moustakas bailed out Jeremy Jeffress and the Brewers with a walk-off single in the bottom of the 10th.

MVP candidate Christian Yelich opened the rally with a walk and moved to second on a wild pitch, but the losing pitcher Adam Ottavino was one out from getting out of the jam until Moustakas delivered.

Yelich was 2-for-3 with a two-run homer and two walks.

Colorado managed just one hit through the first eight innings.

Game 2 is Friday at Milwaukee's Miller Park. Jhoulys Chacin is the Brewers' scheduled starter against Tyler Anderson.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — There were a few raised eyebrows when Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts elected to start Hyun-Jim Ryu over Clayton Kershaw for Game 1 of their National League Division Series against Atlanta. The move paid off as Ryu scattered four hits while striking out eight over seven innings of the Dodgers' 6-0 shutout of the Braves.

Ryu was well-supported from the start as Joc Pederson led off the bottom of the first with a homer, one inning before Max Muncy slammed a three-run shot.

Losing pitcher Mike Foltynewicz lasted just two innings, surrendering four runs and three hits.

The series stays in L.A. for Game 2 on Friday. Kershaw will start against Anibal Sanchez of the Braves.

