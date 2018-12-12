For my entire life, from childhood into early adulthood in college all the way to a month ago in parenthood, Kraft Mac and Cheese boxes have never once opened on the perforation on the side of the box.

Last night that changed.

Andy Erickson/Hot 104.7

Normally I would press my thumb, perhaps insanely for thinking it would change, and it would just dent the side of the box and it would not open. To actually open the box at the specified location required a tool.

Or you just ripped the top off of the box and it looked like this.

Now I was never unable to get the box open but the instructions on the side never worked. From whenever the first time it was in the late 1980's when I first made mac and cheese for myself, not once did the press and pull ever worked. So last night when I was making the side dish for the kids, I was shocked and amazed when I put my thumb on the perforation and after a gentle press the box tore open just as it teased it would.

