Breaking: Demi Lovato Hospitalized for Alleged Heroine Overdose
Demi Lovato, who has spent the last six years sober from addictions to cocaine, alcohol, and Oxycontin, has reportedly been hospitalized of an apparent heroin overdose. According to TMZ, she was transported from her home in Hollywood Hills, California just before noon Tuesday.
The latest report is that she was treated with Narcan -- an emergency treatment for narcotic overdoses -- at her home. Lovato is currently in the middle of an ongoing tour and was planning on performing in Atlantic City, New Jersey on Thursday.
Just last month she released a song called, "Sober" where she revealed she had fallen off the wagon. Lovato tweeted earlier in the day a promotion for her appearance on the pre-taped Fox show "Beat Shazam" Tuesday night. Her condition is unknown.
Source: TMZ.com
See Also: