Breaking: Demi Lovato Hospitalized for Alleged Heroine Overdose

Demi Lovato , who has spent the last six years sober from addictions to cocaine, alcohol, and Oxycontin, has reportedly been hospitalized of an apparent heroin overdose. According to TMZ , she was transported from her home in Hollywood Hills, California just before noon Tuesday.

The latest report is that she was treated with Narcan -- an emergency treatment for narcotic overdoses -- at her home. Lovato is currently in the middle of an ongoing tour and was planning on performing in Atlantic City, New Jersey on Thursday.

Just last month she released a song called, "Sober " where she revealed she had fallen off the wagon. Lovato tweeted earlier in the day a promotion for her appearance on the pre-taped Fox show "Beat Shazam" Tuesday night. Her condition is unknown.

Source: TMZ.com

