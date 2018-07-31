Breaking Benjamin, Five Finger Death Punch, and Bad Wolves coming to Sioux Falls

Rock is going to blow the roof off the Denny Sanford PREMIERE Center in November. It was announced today (July 31) that the bands Breaking Benjamin and Five Finger Death Punch have extended their co-headlining tour until the end of the year. The new dates include a stop in Sioux Falls on Friday, November 23

Bad Wolves , who do that cover of The Cranberries song "Zombie," will be joining the two bands on the Sioux Falls date. From Ashes to New will be opening the show.

Five Finger Death Punch just had their seventh studio album, And Justice for None , come out in May.

This will mark Breaking Benjamin's third appearance in Sioux Falls in 2018. They were the openers for Avenge Sevenfold in January and performed at the The District in May. It will be Five Finger Death Punch's third time in Sioux Falls. They were last here in 2016 and 2012

The PREMIERE Center says that tickets are $90.00, $60.00, $50.00, $40.00, and $25.50. They go on sale Friday, August 3 at 10:00 AM. You can get tickets at the Box Office, online through www.Ticketmaster.com , or charge-by-phone at 1-800-745-3000.

