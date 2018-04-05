When I was a kid my mom used to bake bread almost once a week. You'd walk into the house and the smell would make your mouth water. We couldn't wait until a loaf was cool enough to slice. Then, we'd slather it with peanut butter and honey and devour it. We could polish off a loaf of bread in minutes. Homemade bread makes the best sandwiches.

When my mom started to work outside the home, the bread making didn't happen as often. Who has time to mix the dough, let it rise, mix it down, let it rise again, form the loaves and bake it? The same is true today, with so many different activities and many households with both parents working, it's hard to make something homemade and delicious like a loaf of bread, cinnamon rolls, or buns.

Luckily, today we have bread stores dedicated to baking homemade bread without any work for you. Breadsmith, your neighborhood bread store, currently has two locations in Sioux Falls. One is located just off 33rd and Duluth at 609 West 33rd Street and the other is on the west side just off 26th and Marion at 1813 S. Marion Road.

Country Buttertop, Honey Wheat, Sourdough, Raisin Cinnamon, Apple Pie Bread - is your mouth watering yet? Those are just a few of the selections that make Breadsmith so popular. Popular enough to add a third location in Sioux Falls.

According to Susie Patrick, owner of the Breadsmith locations in Sioux Falls, a third store will open early this summer on the east side. It will be located in a strip mall just off 26th and Sycamore. The strip mall is currently home to Papa Murphys, Kowloon Chinese Restaurant, Sun Nails Salon, 3 Degrees, Farrell's eXtreme Bodyshaping, Great Clips and the former Sun Tan City.

Patrick said there are also plans to eventually add a fourth location which will be on the south side of Sioux Falls.

Remember, Breadsmith is more than just loaves of bread. They make some of the best chocolate chip cookies I've ever had, plus brownies, cinnamon rolls, muffins and more. Oh, I should also mention they make pizza dough Thursdays and Fridays.

You can drool over their menu and check out their monthly calendar at Breadsmith.com .

Another reason to serve Breadsmith bread - they say it all the time in their radio ads - "you can pronounce every ingredient." That's why it tastes just like Mom's.

