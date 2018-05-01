Beth Warden/Results Radio

The 52st Annual Loyalty Day Parade is this Sunday May 6 (2018) at 1:00 PM in Brandon. If you've never been to this parade, it is one of the best in the area for so many different reasons.

Beth Warden/Results Radio

The parade is a mixture of being thankful for our Country, honoring those who have served, and just having a great time! Dignitaries from many VFW locations start off the parade, followed by floats from various Brandon businesses and organizations, marching bands and the smile inducing antics of El Raid Shrine performers.

Beth Warden/Results Radio

If you go, bring bags for your kiddos to bring home candy. Seriously it's too much to put in their pockets. There are yummy things for you too. In the past, Sub sandwiches have randomly been thrown into the crowd of spectators on either side of the parade route. Ice cream sandwiches have also been put in the hand of every person who attended. A flyover is scheduled from the Vanguard Squadron from Tea, SD, sponsored by the store Beautique.

Candy for the kids is just the beginning. There's a chance to win money and bikes after the parade, at the VFW building on Main Street in Brandon.

Loyalty Day was established by Congress on April 27, 1955 and made an Official reoccurring Holiday by President Dwight D Eisenhower, “Loyalty Day is a special day for the reaffirmation of loyalty and patriotism to the United States and for the recognition of the heritage of American freedom.”

AAA travel recognizes our parade as one of the must do things in South Dakota. The Veterans of Foreign Wars national department has placed the City of Brandon in the top three every single year.

I'll be announcing at the parade in front of the VFW, so stop by and say hello!

