Here's one to tell your kids later in life, my high school prom needed to be rescheduled due to a historic blizzard that hit in mid April! Now there's something that could only happen in South Dakota, right?

That's the case this year for the students at Brandon Valley High School. Thanks to the once in a decade winter storm that is scheduled to pounce on the Sioux Empire this weekend, KSFY TV had reported that district officials in Brandon decided to move the event up one day to tonight, instead of Saturday, (April 14).

Officials called another audible this morning and have changed the date yet again to Sunday, April 15 .

Brandon Superintendent Jarod Larson told KSFY TV , “Our number one priority is our students’ safety.”

There were talks about postponing prom to another weekend, but as luck would have it, there are conflicting activities for the rest of the school year. According to KSFY , the original decision was ultimately made to hold prom on Friday night in the hopes that as many students as possible could safely attend the event.

By the way, the theme of the 2018 Brandon Valley prom is 'Enchanted Garden.' They should consider revising it to something like, 'Dancing in a Winter Wonderland' or perhaps 'Let it Snow, Let it Snow, Let it Snow.'

Note to Mother Nature, enough already with the winter storms! It's getting REAL old!

Sources: KSFY TV and Brandon Valley High School

See Also: