Brandon Valley Ice Rink in the Running to Host NHL Preseason Game

Your vote could see $150,000 makeover in Brandon's ice rink. It is in the running now of the Kraft Hockeyville. Brandon is in the top four and you have from April 13 to April 14th to vote.

Back for its fourth year and in partnership with the NHL and NHLPA Kraft Hockeyville is searching for America’s most passionate hockey communities and rewarding them by providing the opportunity to host an NHL Preseason game at their local rink and win $150k in rink upgrades.

The winner of Kraft Hockeyville 2018 will be announced on April 14 during the NHL game on NBCSN.

Right now the top four cities are:

Brandon Valley – Brandon, S.D.

Clinton Arena – Clinton, N.Y.

George’s Pond at Hirsch Coliseum – Shreveport, La.

Memorial Sports Center – Middlebury, Vt.

Each of the four finalists will receive funds for rink upgrades.

So after we vote-in a new mayor in Sioux Falls keep that same spirit up for the city of Brandon.

