Brandon Swimming Pool Will Be Closed on 3rd and 4th of July

If your 4th of July fun included a trip to Brandon's Swimming Pool you'll have to look for new plans.

On Thursday this was posted on the Brandon Swimming Pool's Facebook Page:

The Pool will be Closed July 3rd and July 4th to do some repairs on the flooring in the bathrooms. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please share to reach as many as we can.

Understandably maintenance has to be done, but too bad it will be on a holiday with such a great poolside forecast. According to the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, the 4th of July is going to offer some great outdoor water weather.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Independence Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 71.

Because of all of the recent rains it has been a challenging season for area pools and water parks.