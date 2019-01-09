Brandon, South Dakota Women Sentenced in Shooting

The woman who was charged with second degree aiding and abetting criminal mischief, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and reckless use of a firearm has received her sentence.

According to authorities in Iowa Artis Kattenberg received a 7-year suspended prison sentence on those charges. She and her son were facing charges in Iowa after a couple of shootings that led authorities to find 80 firearms and thousands of rounds of ammunition in their Brandon home.

Previously reported by KSFY TV the teenager was accused of shooting at two unoccupied homes in northwest Iowa. That led investigators to their home in Brandon where guns, ammunition and tactical gear were found.

The guns ranged from .22 caliber rifles to fully automatic .50-caliber tactical rifles.

As part of her sentence Kattenberg is prohibited from having any contact with the church and the victims. She also must comply with any mental health recommendations and is prohibited from purchasing or possessing firearms.

Original story January 4, 2018:

Brandon Police say a woman and a teenage boy are being investigated in connection with two drive-by shootings in Iowa.

"21st of December there was a drive-by shooting that took place at a residence in Lyon County, Iowa. On the 25th there was another drive-by shooting. Both of these were houses that were not occupied at the time," explained Brandon Police Chief David Kull.

"The second shooting on the 25th happened in Sioux County, Iowa. Both involved members of a church in Rock Valley, Iowa. On the 25th Sioux County deputy reached out and contacted one of our officers. He gave the officer information that they believe the suspect in these shootings was a Brandon resident."

Two suspects, 50-year-old Artis Kattenburg and a juvenile male, were interviewed by authorities. Right now Kattenburg faces child abuse charges. Charges for the juvenile may be coming.