Brandon Man Caught Sending Nude Pictures to a Child
A Brandon, South Dakota man was sentenced for what law officials say was a transfer of obscene material to a child.
Ryan Jervik, age 30, of Brandon South Dakota was sentenced to 6 months in custody, followed by 3 years supervised release, which includes 6 months of home confinement according to U.S. District Judge Karen E. Schriern. He was also ordered to pay $100 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.
Jervik pled guilty to the charges on April 25, 2017. In a statement, the details of the offence where described:
On August 29, 2016, Jervik used his cell phone to communicate with an individual he believed to be a minor female that was 13-years old. The defendant knowingly used his cell phone to transfer a digital nude photo of himself, to the individual he believed was 13-years old. Unknown to the defendant, the individual receiving the obscene images was an undercover law enforcement officer.
Jervik was given a date to surrender to authorities for incarceration.
