Brandon Lion’s Club Dedicates New Bench to Honor Veterans

The next time you drive by the Veterans Memorial at the top of McHardy Park Hill in Brandon, you'll see a new place to stop and honor those who have served our Country.

In a recent dedication ceremony, recognition was paid to all members of the the armed forces with the placement of a park bench, with the inscription "Saluting American Veterans."

George Martin of the Brandon Lions Club says the service group was happy to purchase the park bench in honor of veterans. Now there is a place to stop at the bench, read the names on the memorial wall and reflect on the dedication of those who serve.

From all of us at Results Radio, if you've served our country, we say thank you for your service.

