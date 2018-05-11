Brad Davidson Hired as Assistant Coach with USD

New University of South Dakota head men's basketball coach Todd Lee has added another assistant coach to his staff.

This week, the university announced the hiring of Brad Davidson to the men's basketball staff as an assistant coach.

Lee enters his first year as head coach of USD and is looking to put his own imprint on the program and with the addition of Davidson, it gives him even more familiarity with the region.

Davidson comes over from North Dakota where he was also an assistant basketball coach.