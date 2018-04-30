Bracket Announced for NSIC Softball Tournament in Sioux Falls

The bracket has been announced for the upcoming NSIC Softball Tournament in Sioux Falls with the winner advancing to the Central Regional Tournament.

This year's tournament will see 18 games played over three days at Bowden Field and Sherman Park. Like previous years, the tournament is a double elimination format. Games will begin at noon on Thursday, May 3.

Augustana enters the tournament as the 2nd seed, while the University of Sioux Falls sits as the 6th seed. The two teams will play in a doubleheader on the first day of the tournament. USF takes on Minnesota Duluth at 12:00, while Augustana will play at 2:00 against either Minnesota State or SMSU. Both games will be played at Sherman Park.

The NSIC Softball Tournament is the first tournament towards the NCAA National Championship. Winners of their conference tournament advance to their regional tournament. Regional winners advance to the NCAA Super Region, with those winners then advancing to the NCAA Championships.

NSIC

All-Tournament adult tickets are $20 with student tickets being priced at $10. Single day tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students. Children under five years old are free to attend.

