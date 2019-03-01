Pack up your golf clubs and stock up your tackle box for the 3rd Annual Celebrity Golf & Walleye Classics at Lake Poinsett and Lake Albert. Two days of fishing and golf that will test your skill and your patience and put you in the company of our states top sports celebrities.

Each year the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire brings out the best so this organization can continue their mission. Providing programs for children that enable each child to grow and learn at their own pace. To give young children the opportunity for individual development and exploration through an environment that is creative, stimulating and nurturing.

If you have attended in the past then you'll remember how gracious Riley Reiff of the Minnesota Vikings, Zach Zenner of the Detroit Lions and MMA star Devin Clark have been to this event.

The clock is ticking now to register and slots will fill up fast. Registration begins March 15 at 10:00 AM .