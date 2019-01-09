One way to set your kids on the right path in life is with good scruples. This particular path takes younger children on a journey to be a good business person and to be philanthropic.

Here in Sioux Falls we have a group of young entrepreneurs from the Boys and Girls Club who took time this week to donate items to one of their favorite organizations in Sioux Falls.

According to KSFY TV the kids have been raising money through a "Biz Kids" retail store. They sell snacks to learn the importance of running a business.

The students also get to choose an organization to donate some of the money to, and as KSFY TV reports they selected the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society.

"A lot of animals need food a lot, and some animals, their owners don't give them food, so we decided to donate food for animals," Anexary Sandval said.

The kids also donated collars and toys for the animals.

The goal of the program is to teach character and leadership skills.