Boy Scouts Neckerchief Sliders Recalled

In today's world, it seems like everything is being recalled. From food to cars to toys. And as the number of recalls rises, so do questions about U.S. safety. Well, another recall has been placed, this time it has to deal with the Boy Scouts.

Fox News reports about 110,000 brass neckerchief sliders have been recalled due to lead content. The agency said in a press release: “The colored enamel on the neckerchief slides contains levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban.”

The article states that four styles are involved-red wolf, green bear, orange lion, and blue Webelos-and the sliders will say “Made in China” and have one of the following PO numbers on a white label on the back of the slide: 200228276, 20023175, 200233281, or 200236630.

Customers can return them to any BSA store and get a new one at no extra cost. Boy Scouts will be changing its name this winter to Scouts BSA.