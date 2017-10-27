Boy Scouts Knocking on Doors Saturday for Feeding South Dakota

A non-profit organization that's responsible for feeding hundreds of hungry people throughout the state every single day needs your help to make sure it still can.

Feeding South Dakota , the organization whose mission is to eliminate hunger in South Dakota is running low on the essential items it relies on to help those in need.

Kerri Degreaff with Feeding South Dakota told KDLT News , “When we lack some of those items it just gets hard for us because we aren't creating the experience that we want for the families we serve that are in need.”

At the moment, the shelves at the various Feeding South Dakota food pantries are running low on items like canned vegetables, canned fruits, and cereal donations.

This Saturday, (October 28), Local Boy Scout and Cub Scout troops here in the Sioux Empire are stepping up, and out, to lend a hand.

Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts will be knocking on doors Saturday asking for food donations for Feeding South Dakota .

If you would like to help out an organization that does so much for the people of our state, simply leave a few non-perishable food items or personal care items outside your door by 9 AM.

Remember, that you can always donate items like cereal, canned fruits, and vegetables, toothpaste, shampoo, deodorant, etc. at any of the Feeding South Dakota donation locations listed here .

Source: KDLT TV

