In news that would surely please the wealthy Singaporean families of Jon M. Chu’s new rom-com, Crazy Rich Asians topped the box office this weekend with $25.2 million. Jason Statham’s shark stabbing followed behind with The Meg , but it wasn’t as great of a weekend for Mark Wahlberg in Mile 22 . Here’s the full chart:

Film Weekend Per Screen Total 1 Crazy Rich Asians $25,235,000 $7,457 $25,235,000 2 The Meg $21,150,000 (-53%) $5,136 $83,759,062 3 Mile 22 $13,620,000 $3,869 $13,620,000 4/5 Mission: Impossible – Fallout $10,500,000 -45%) $3,016 $180,738,721 4/5 Alpha $10,500,000 $3,862 $10,500,000 6 Christopher Robin $8,862,000 (-31%) $2,460 $66,879,410 7 BlacKkKlansman $7,000,000 (-35%) $3,915 $23,009,490 8 Slender Man $4,965,000 (-56%) $2,106 $20,741,579 9 Hotel Transylvania 3 $3,675,000 (-29%) $1,680 $153,868,700 10 Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again $3,385,000 (-42%) $1,491 $111,204,490

Chu’s adaptation of Kevin Kwan’s best-selling novel isn’t just the first mainstream film led by an all-Asian cast since Joy Luck Club 25 years ago, but it's now officially the number one film at the box office. That's huge ! Even better, Crazy Rich Asians, which opened last Wednesday, has earned a total of $35 million for its five-day opening. The film, led by Constance Wu and Henry Golding, also marks the biggest opening for a rom-com in three years, following Trainwreck ($30.1 million). With stellar reviews and a solid A CinemaScore , you can bet Crazy Rich Asians will continue to fill more seats and break past the $100 million mark in no time.

Warner Bros. continued to have a great weekend with the studio’s The Meg landing in the second slot. The Statham-led shark movie dropped down about 53 percent this weekend with a domestic total of $83.8 million. But the film remains number one overseas at the international box office, gobbling up a global total of $314.2 million. People love sharks!

What people perhaps don’t love so much is another Mark Wahlberg-Peter Berg joint, which came in at third. Mile 22 is the fourth collaboration between the actor and director, following Deepwater Horizon, Lone Survivor, and Patriot’s Day , and it’s also gotten the worst reviews of the bunch. (It’s currently 20 percent on Rotten Tomatoes and our own Matt Singer called it a miserable slog of an action movie .) It did receive a B- CinemaScore, but with such poor reviews and lower-than-expected opening numbers, perhaps the action-thriller won’t kick off a franchise as Berg had hoped .

The next two spots were a tie between Mission: Impossible – Fallout and Sony’s Ice Age-set adventure drama Alpha . The Tom Cruise stunt-athon has earned over $180 million in the states for a whopping global total of $501 million. The Kodi Smit-McPhee historical drama, which reportedly had a budget of over $50 million, pulled in $10.5 million this weekend.

Some pretty wild news comes from the limited box office this weekend where, somehow, Kevin Spacey hit a new low. Billionaire Boys Club , which stars Spacey alongside Ansel Elgort and Taron Egerton, made a total of $425 domestically – yes, that’s four hundred and 25 bucks. After being released on VOD last month, the film opened in eight theaters last Friday, earning just, I kid you not, $126 dollars on opening day . Given that the average ticket cost is roughly under $10, that means about 40 some people saw the movie. Ouch.