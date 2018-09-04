The summer movie season ended on a high note thanks to Crazy Rich Asians. The movie not only broke past $100 million domestically, but had the third-biggest Labor Day weekend of all time at the box office . Jason Statham shark stabbing and Tom Cruise helicopter dangling also helped close out the summer box office on a high. Here’s the full chart for the four-day holiday weekend:

Film Weekend Per Screen Total 1 Crazy Rich Asians $28,310,000 (+14%) $7,325 $117,036,388 2 The Meg $13,445,000 (+5%) $3,575 $123,431,416 3 Mission: Impossible – Fallout $9,050,000 (+12%) $3,429 $206,396,529 4 Operation Finale $7,807,000 $4,294 $9,534,095 5 Searching $7,650,000 (+1,867%) $6,338 $8,149,480 6 Christopher Robin $6,725,000 (+7%) $2,299 $87,133,868 7 Alpha $6,005,000 $2,084 $28,927,220 8 The Happytime Murders $5,530,000 (-42%) $1,698 $18,145,694 9 BlacKkKlansman $5,290,000 (+4%) $2,995 $39,482,825 10 Mile 22 $4,550,000 (-29%) $1,542 $32,746,334

After just three weeks, Crazy Rich Asians has topped the box office once again and made a total of $117 million. The film already had the biggest opening for a rom-com in three years, passing Trainwreck , but now it’s earned more domestically than the 2015 Amy Schumer-led comedy ($110 million). Beyond that, it also had a stellar Labor Day weekend, the best the box office has seen in nine years.

The Jon M. Chu-directed earned $22 million over the three-day weekend from Friday to Sunday, but for the entire four-day holiday weekend it scooped up over $28 million. That gave it the third-biggest Labor Day weekend of all time, following Rob Zombie’s Halloween , which opened with $30 million in 2007, and The Sixth Sense , which earned $29 million in its fifth weekend at the end of the summer. As of now, Crazy Rich Asians is the eleventh-biggest grosser of the summer , just a hair behind Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again ($118 million).

Warner Bros.’ The Meg also had a pretty great end of the summer. In its fourth weekend, the shark thriller landed at number two, earning $10.5 million from Friday-Sunday, and $13 million into Labor Day. The Jason Statham-led film has now earned a massive $465.7 million worldwide.

Tom Cruise ran fast enough over the weekend to bump Mission: Impossible – Fallout back up to the third spot on the chart. But the big news is that the sixth M:I movie had the franchise’s best Friday-Sunday opening in China over the weekend, gobbling up a whopping $77.3 million. The film has earned $442.7 million overseas, and $649 million worldwide. If it stays popular in China it may very well bump that global gross up to $750 million.

Audiences also spent an especially long time looking at screens over the holiday weekend, a lot of screens. The John Cho-led Searching , which takes place entirely on computer and smartphones screens , had an impressive opening last weekend , earning $360,000 in just nine theaters. But this past holiday weekend it expanded to 1,207 locations, bringing in $7.6 million over four days. Of the new Labor Day indie releases, the Oscar Isaac-led Operation Finale opened in 1,818 theaters. It earned $7.7 million over the three-day weekend, and a total of $9.5 since opening last Wednesday.