Weekend Box Office: ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ Had the Third-Biggest Labor Day Weekend Ever
The summer movie season ended on a high note thanks to Crazy Rich Asians. The movie not only broke past $100 million domestically, but had the third-biggest Labor Day weekend of all time at the box office. Jason Statham shark stabbing and Tom Cruise helicopter dangling also helped close out the summer box office on a high. Here’s the full chart for the four-day holiday weekend:
|Film
|Weekend
|Per Screen
|Total
|1
|Crazy Rich Asians
|$28,310,000 (+14%)
|$7,325
|$117,036,388
|2
|The Meg
|$13,445,000 (+5%)
|$3,575
|$123,431,416
|3
|Mission: Impossible – Fallout
|$9,050,000 (+12%)
|$3,429
|$206,396,529
|4
|Operation Finale
|$7,807,000
|$4,294
|$9,534,095
|5
|Searching
|$7,650,000 (+1,867%)
|$6,338
|$8,149,480
|6
|Christopher Robin
|$6,725,000 (+7%)
|$2,299
|$87,133,868
|7
|Alpha
|$6,005,000
|$2,084
|$28,927,220
|8
|The Happytime Murders
|$5,530,000 (-42%)
|$1,698
|$18,145,694
|9
|BlacKkKlansman
|$5,290,000 (+4%)
|$2,995
|$39,482,825
|10
|Mile 22
|$4,550,000 (-29%)
|$1,542
|$32,746,334
After just three weeks, Crazy Rich Asians has topped the box office once again and made a total of $117 million. The film already had the biggest opening for a rom-com in three years, passing Trainwreck, but now it’s earned more domestically than the 2015 Amy Schumer-led comedy ($110 million). Beyond that, it also had a stellar Labor Day weekend, the best the box office has seen in nine years.
The Jon M. Chu-directed earned $22 million over the three-day weekend from Friday to Sunday, but for the entire four-day holiday weekend it scooped up over $28 million. That gave it the third-biggest Labor Day weekend of all time, following Rob Zombie’s Halloween, which opened with $30 million in 2007, and The Sixth Sense, which earned $29 million in its fifth weekend at the end of the summer. As of now, Crazy Rich Asians is the eleventh-biggest grosser of the summer, just a hair behind Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again ($118 million).
Warner Bros.’ The Meg also had a pretty great end of the summer. In its fourth weekend, the shark thriller landed at number two, earning $10.5 million from Friday-Sunday, and $13 million into Labor Day. The Jason Statham-led film has now earned a massive $465.7 million worldwide.
Tom Cruise ran fast enough over the weekend to bump Mission: Impossible – Fallout back up to the third spot on the chart. But the big news is that the sixth M:I movie had the franchise’s best Friday-Sunday opening in China over the weekend, gobbling up a whopping $77.3 million. The film has earned $442.7 million overseas, and $649 million worldwide. If it stays popular in China it may very well bump that global gross up to $750 million.
Audiences also spent an especially long time looking at screens over the holiday weekend, a lot of screens. The John Cho-led Searching, which takes place entirely on computer and smartphones screens, had an impressive opening last weekend, earning $360,000 in just nine theaters. But this past holiday weekend it expanded to 1,207 locations, bringing in $7.6 million over four days. Of the new Labor Day indie releases, the Oscar Isaac-led Operation Finale opened in 1,818 theaters. It earned $7.7 million over the three-day weekend, and a total of $9.5 since opening last Wednesday.
