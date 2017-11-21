Boss' on Minnesota Avenue in Sioux Falls might be known for their pizza and chicken, but on Thanksgiving Day, their expertise is turkey.

Boss' Pizza and Chicken at 2111 S. Minnesota Avenue has been serving a free Thanksgiving meal for several years. People who don't have anywhere else to go or can't afford a Thanksgiving meal are welcome. They'll be serving turkey and dressing and all the fixing's.

Several family members and employees volunteer their time to prepare and serve the meal.

Serving will be from 11:00 AM - 3:00 PM on Thursday, November 23.

Last year Boss' served over 700 guests.

See Also: