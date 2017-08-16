Borrowed Bucks to Close in Sioux Falls

In a surprise statement from management, Borrowed Bucks announced it was closing.

As I read the announcement to my co-workers, a collective "What?!" echoed off the walls.

According to a press release, Borrowed Bucks Roadhouse is calling it their Final Countdown Celebration and will close their doors on Saturday (August 26).

"All good things must come to an end, they say, and with that, we certainly want to honor our past. But we are so looking forward to great things in the future too!" said Managing Partner Kirk Keupp. "I've got so many good memories here, and have made so many lifelong friends at Bucks. It has been just an amazing run."

Keupp adds that special events are scheduled daily until they close their 25 year old business, however he did not provide information on what the events would be.

Partner Warren Ackley provided the reasoning behind the closure.

"Every business has a start and an end. We just feel that it's time to make a change and put our creative energy into something that better suits the ever-growing Sioux Falls market. But, come on… how fun has this been?" said Ackley. "Borrowed Bucks Roadhouse became an institution, and we really want to thank our customers for that. We've been honored to serve them, and we invite them to 'Come on Down to Bucks' one last time."

