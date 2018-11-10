Borderline Bar & Grill, where a mass shooting took place that killed 12 people, will reopen.

TMZ reports that Borderline owner Brian Hynes' attorney, Troy Slaten, confirmed Hynes' intention to reopen after authorities finish their investigation into the shooting, which took place late Wednesday night (Nov. 7) at the country bar in Thousand Oaks, Calif. Hynes is currently working with law enforcement in their investigation, and he's unsure of a time frame for when the bar will be open for business again.

Twelve people died, and more than 15 others sustained injuries when 28-year-old Ian David Long burst into the bar at about 11:20PM, set off a smoke device and began shooting into the crowd with a Glock handgun that had been modified with an extended magazine that is illegal in the state of California. Long was a Marine veteran who served as a machine gunner in Afghanistan, and a neighbor tells ABC News he suffered from PTSD. Authorities are looking into that angle. So far, they have not revealed any motive for the attack. Friends said Long was a regular at the country dance bar.

Remember the Borderline Bar and Grill Shooting Victims:

Ventura County Sgt. Ron Helus died in the attack after he was struck multiple times. The officer responded to the scene within minutes of the first reports of gunfire. Ventura County Sheriff Geoff Dean hailed Sgt. Helus for his bravery in a tearful press conference, saying he "died a hero." Helus intended to retire in a year. He leaves behind a wife and son.

The other 11 victims confirmed dead are Alaina Housley , the niece of former Fox News reporter Adam Housley and Sister, Sister actress Tamera Mowry-Housley; 22-year-old Cody Coffman ; 23-year-old Justin Meek; Sean Adler; 21-year-old Blake Dingman; Marine Corps veteran Daniel Manrique; dancer and artist Noel Sparks; 27-year-old Navy veteran Telemachus Orfanos; 21-year-old Jake Dunham; Mark Meza; and Kristina Morisette.

Hynes' team has set up a GoFundMe to benefit the victims and their families.