Bootlegging Operation Found on Pine Ridge Reservation
PINE RIDGE, S.D. (AP) — Oglala Sioux tribal police say they've uncovered a liquor bootlegging operation on the reservation.
Police recently conducted warrant sweeps with the U.S. Marshal Service Black Hills Fugitive Task Force and discovered the operation. KOTA-TV reports tribal officials say operators were mixing vodka with rubbing alcohol and selling the mixture in water bottles for $10 each.
Authorities say 15 bottles were found at an undisclosed Pine Ridge Reservation home. A warrant has been requested for bootlegging charges.
Information from: KOTA-TV, http://www.kotatv.com
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
See Also: