Bootlegging Operation Found on Pine Ridge Reservation

PINE RIDGE, S.D. (AP) — Oglala Sioux tribal police say they've uncovered a liquor bootlegging operation on the reservation.

Police recently conducted warrant sweeps with the U.S. Marshal Service Black Hills Fugitive Task Force and discovered the operation. KOTA-TV reports tribal officials say operators were mixing vodka with rubbing alcohol and selling the mixture in water bottles for $10 each.

Authorities say 15 bottles were found at an undisclosed Pine Ridge Reservation home. A warrant has been requested for bootlegging charges.

