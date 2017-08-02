Booneman Says: Let’s Have Sculling on Covell Lake

On Monday's Weird Friends segment on The Patrick Lalley Show , The Booneman had what I consider to be a brilliant idea.

Sculling on Covell Lake .

You can listen to the entire segment below or click here .

I'm all in. It's been nearly 20 years since the City of Sioux Falls ended the contract of the family that ran paddle boats on the Terrace Park lake. It's time to bring something back. What's better than sculling?

You'll recognize the sport from the Olympics and maybe that one Rob Lowe movie, but it's basically rowing sleek boats. It's cool. We could do that.

There could be rentals, one of those cool rowing sheds and just think of the merch.

I'd like a Covell Lake Crew shirt please. Let's get on this.

