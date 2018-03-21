Bomb Threat in Box Elder South Dakota

A suspect is being sought in a bomb threat against two places in Box Elder. The Call originated on Tuesday (March 20) from an unidentified male to the Pizza Hut in Box Elder threatening a bomb detonation at the restaurant and also Douglas School in Box Elder.

The threat was reported by a Pizza Hut employee who took the call. Police were immediately called, prompting the evacuation of Douglas school Tuesday night.

The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office Spokeswoman Helene Duhammel confirmed that the caller threatened to bomb the business and Douglas High School. Bomb sniffing dogs were a part of the sweep through the school and the threat was determined to not be credible.

Superintendent Alan Kerr released a statement in a social media post. “Safety is our priority and we thank the incredible law enforcement teams for their quick response.”

Law enforcement is searching for the caller, who could face some serious charges if identified.

