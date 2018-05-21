Bogus Money Crops Up in Triplicate across Sioux Falls

Counterfeit bills have once again appeared in Sioux Falls. They are of the one hundred dollar denomination and retailers should do their best to be vigilant against their use.

Sioux Falls Police Public Information Officer Sam Clemens says it happened over this past weekend.

“There were three different cases where we had fake one hundred dollar bills that were passed. We have no idea at this point if the (cases) are related or not. A couple of them were not even sure who passed them. The only thing I noticed on one of the (reports) it said that there were some Chinese symbols which is one of the ones we’ve been seeing recently.”

When it comes to a pattern for the passing of these bills over the weekend, two of the locations were within a few blocks of each other and reported on the same day within hours of each other on the east side of Sioux Falls. The other incident was out on the west side of the city and it happened on a different day.

Any information about these counterfeit bills can be submitted to either Sioux Falls Police or anonymously to Crimestoppers.

