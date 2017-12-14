Body Found in Hartford Swimming Pool

UPDATE: According to KDLT News, authorities have identified the person who was found in a pool in Hartford.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s office say a friend discovered the body of 54-year-old Laura Keller just before 1 p.m. Authorities say the woman’s body was found in a swimming pool outside the home in the 500 block of North Sagehorn Drive. They say the death appears to be accidental but the investigation is ongoing.

A body was discovered in a swimming pool in the 500 block of Stagehorn Drive in Hartford, according to a statement from the Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office.

The call came in at 12:56 PM on Tuesday (December 12).

"The incident appears to be accidental however the investigation is ongoing. The name of the victim is not being released until the next of kin have been notified." said Sergeant Jerry Winter.

The statement did not indicate if the victim was male or female.

