Body of a Man Found in the Waters of Lake Alvin

Lincoln County authorities were called out to Lake Alvin just east of Harrisburg, South Dakota on Thursday afternoon after receiving a call that a body was discovered in the water.

According to KSFY TV Lincoln County Sheriff’s office is reporting that the body of a man was found by someone who was loading their boat into the water.

Sgt. Terry Anderson of the Lincoln County Sheriff's Department told KSFY TV that there is no foul play suspected.

The unidentified man was found near the west end of Lake Alvin. The case of death is still unknown.

Lake Alvin is a popular lake in this area with both fishing and recreation and is managed by the South Dakota Game Fish and Parks Department.

We will have more details on this story as they become available.

