Body Found at Lake Alvin Possible Suicide

A few more details are starting to emerge now regarding the body found at Lake Alvin just east of Harrisburg on Wednesday, (May 9).

Lincoln County Sheriff Dennis Johnson told KSFY TV, investigators believe the death was a suicide, but no other details regarding the incident are being released at this time.

According to KSFY TV, the body of a deceased man was found around 3:15 PM on Wednesday by a person attempting to load their boat into the water at Lake Alvin.

Once the body was discovered, Lake Alvin was closed off to the public well into the early evening hours on Wednesday as police conducted their investigation. After the initial investigation, authorities determined there was nothing suspicious about the incident, and foul play was not suspected.

Police say the deceased man was from out of state, and appears to have family here in eastern South Dakota. The name of the victim has yet to be released, pending notification of all family members.

More details on this story when the become available.

Source: KSFY TV/ Sioux Falls Police