Board of Regents to Host Town Meeting in Watertown

WATERTOWN, S.D. (AP) — The state Board of Regents is set to host a town meeting in Watertown on South Dakota public higher education.

The gathering is scheduled for Oct. 30 at Lake Area Technical Institute. Representatives of the Board of Regents, its staff and public university presidents will attend to speak with local residents.

Regents President Bob Sutton says it's important that the board hears from interested citizens and community leaders across South Dakota as it charts a future course.

The public is invited to come to the meeting.

