‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Is the Best-Selling Blu-ray of 2018
Contrary to the narrative in some circles that Star Wars: The Last Jedi permanently and irrevocably destroyed the Star Wars franchise, the film’s Blu-ray, released about four months ago, is already a hot seller. In fact, it’s the best-selling Blu-ray of 2018 to date, according to The Numbers. And everything else in the top 10 is way behind. Here are their current sales:
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi - 3.01 million units sold
- Black Panther - 2.62 million
- Thor: Ragnarok - 2.34 million
- Coco - 2.25 million
- The Greatest Showman - 1.75 million
- Justice League - 1.54 million
- Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle - 1.38 million
- It - 921,473
- Blade Runner 2049 - 827,421
- Ferdinand - 688,996
This also means that Disney has all four of the top selling Blu-rays of the year; The Last Jedi, Black Panther, Thor: Ragnarok, and Coco. That’s pretty darn good.
Comparing these numbers to previous years, The Last Jedi has already nearly outpaced last year’s top-selling Blu-ray, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, which moved 3.04 million copies in 2017. It does lag well behind Star Wars: The Force Awakens, though, which sold a whopping 5.56 million discs. So if you want to argue that The Force Awakens was not as popular as The Last Jedi, I suppose those numbers bolster your argument.
The fact that The Last Jedi, for all the online “controversy,” still sold more than 3 million units in a shrinking home video market suggests the movie was a hit among many Star Wars fans and more casual moviegoers. Bring on Episode IX! But will that movie sell as many Blu-rays as The Force Awakens or The Last Jedi? That will be the real test.
Gallery - Cool Star Wars Easter Eggs in Non-Star Wars Movies and TV Shows: