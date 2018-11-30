All comfort food is welcome here, but there's just something special about grilled cheese. This Bloody Mary Grilled Cheese recipe brings all of the goodness of the simple delicacy — cheese, butter, golden-brown bread — and steps it up a notch just in time for those chilly winter nights.

You won't even have to pair this one with tomato soup, because all of the flavor is right in the recipe!

Borrowed from foodie website Delish , this Bloody Mary Grilled Cheese recipe is fairly easy, just like you like your recipes to be. Equip yourself with high-end traditionals like sharp cheddar cheese and sourdough bread (and maybe a dill pickle or some crispy bacon just to make it a little fancy). Then, the hangover cures: tomato juice, horseradish, hot sauce and Worcestershire sauce.

Oh, and vodka.

Bloody Mary Grilled Cheese Recipe:

Ingredients:

1 cup tomato juice

2 large eggs

1/3 c. vodka

2 tsp. prepared horseradish

2 tsp. hot sauce, such as Cholula

1 tsp. Worcestershire sauce

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

2 tbsp. butter

4 slices sourdough

6 slices cooked bacon

6 slices dill pickle

4 slices sharp yellow cheddar

4 slices white cheddar

2 large tomatoes, sliced into rounds

Grape tomatoes, for garnish

Cornichons, for garnish

2 Kalamata olives, for garnish

Directions:

In a shallow dish, whisk together tomato juice, eggs, vodka, horseradish, hot sauce and Worcestershire sauce, then season with salt and pepper. Add bread and soak for 30 seconds, until it all absorbs.

In a large skillet over medium heat, melt 2 tablespoons of the good stuff, butter. Add 2 soaked bread slices and cook 2 minutes. Flip one, then top with half of your sharp yellow cheddar, half of your bacon, a couple slices of pickle (or more, if you are extra) and tomato, then half of the white cheddar. Sandwich with remaining slices of bread to make a ... well, sandwich.

Cook until your fancy grilled cheese sandwich is deeply golden, 5 minutes per side. Repeat to make second sandwich. Skewer olives, grape tomatoes, and cornichons to garnish sandwiches. And then grab your phone and take a picture, if you can get one before you devour it.