Blood Drive: Free Flick for a Prick

January is National Blood Donor month. To help drive the number of donations, the Sioux Falls Community Blood Bank is teaming up with both Sanford and Avera hospitals, and the Westmall 7 Theaters here in Sioux Falls for a special blood drive event next week.

KSFY TV is reporting the first 40 people who step forward to give the gift of lifesaving blood on Monday, (January 28) will receive a pair of movie tickets to the Westmall 7 Theaters.

The donation points here in the city that day are either the Sanford USD Medical Center donor room from 7 AM to 5 PM or the Avera McKennan Hospital donor room from 8 AM to 6 PM.

According to the KSFY report , those interested in donating must be at least 16 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good general health.

The Sioux Falls Community Blood Bank wants to remind donors that all of the blood given stays right here in our community to help save the lives of our family, friends, and neighbors.

Source: KSFY TV