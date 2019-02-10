Blizzard Conditions Kill Rural Watertown Man

Anyone that's ever lived in South Dakota for an extended period of time knows the winter weather around this area is nothing to take chances with.

Unfortunately, that fact was proven yet again on Thursday, (February 7) when a rural Watertown man lost his life as a result of walking in blizzard conditions.

KSFY TV is reporting , that 46-year-old Joseph Pesall had been walking in windchills down to 40 below zero, along with blowing snow and limited visibility on Thursday after his vehicle became stuck early that evening.

According to KSFY, the Codington County Sheriff's Office responded to call of a man having a difficult time breathing just before 6:00 PM Thursday at 172nd Street and 445th Avenue just west of Watertown.

Upon arriving, the Codington County sheriff’s deputy, who is also a trained EMT ran about a half mile in deep snow and assisted a good Samaritan who made the call with CPR on Pesall.

KSFY reports the Watertown Fire Department also provided assistance after plowing a path to where Pesall was located.

Together they all continued to perform life-saving measures on Pesall. Eventually, he was transported to the Prairie Lakes Hospital in Watertown where he was pronounced dead.

Source: KSFY TV