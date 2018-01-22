Blizzard Closes I-29 South of Sioux Falls Monday

Officials with the South Dakota Departments of Transportation and Public Safety have closed the north and southbound lanes of Interstate 29 from the Tea Exit 73 to the Iowa border.

Safetravelus.com

As of midday Monday (January 22) there were numerous jackknifed and stuck vehicles, plus heavy snow and strong winds that were making travel through the corridor impossible. People are being asked to postpone travel plans in this area until Tuesday.

Officials closed I-29 at the Tea Exit because conditions south of there are deteriorating rapidly and there is no place for motorists to get off the Interstate to seek shelter.

Additionally, No Travel Advisories are also posted for much of the entire southeast area of South Dakota.

The National Weather Service says conditions are expected to worsen as the storm continues Monday. Additional snowfall and continued strong winds are likely to make travel hazardous for the rest of today and possibly overnight.

“We understand people want to be on the roads and about their business, but we ask for patience while the storm moves through this area of the state,’’ Greg Fuller, director of operations said in a statement . “Traveling in these hazardous conditions puts your life and the lives of first responders in danger.”

Get the most up-to-date information on road conditions at www.safetravelusa.com/sd or by calling 5-1-1. You can also download the SDDOT 511 app.

