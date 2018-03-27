Blink-182 to Perform at Hard Rock’s Battery Park in May

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City announced today that rock band blink-182 will be performing at Battery Park on Wednesday, May 30. Blink-182 was one of the most popular bands at the turn of the millennium and still drives big record sales.

Blink-182 is on tour and is promoting their latest album, California. And a special California Deluxe has been released on yellow vinyl. In 2017, California was nominated for Best Rock Album at the Grammy Awards.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 30 at 10:00 A.M. online at hardrockcasinosiouxcity.com or at the Rock Shop. VIP ticket packages are available now for purchase. Battery Park is open to all ages.

Currently, blink-182 is in the middle of a 16-night residency in Las Vegas. Since 2015, the lineup of the band is bassist and vocalist Mark Hoppus, drummer Travis Barker, and guitarist and vocalist Matt Skiba. Founded by guitarist and vocalist Tom DeLonge, Hoppus and drummer Scott Raynor.

