Blink-182 Announce New Shows



I am still mad at Blink-182 for canceling their show at the Hard Rock in Sioux City. They were set to perform back in May, but I received an e-mail saying a family emergency for one of the band member's meant they had to cancel. Tickets were refunded, but I was upset. I was so excited to see them live!

Plus, I follow them on Instagram and saw that they performed their Las Vegas shows that same week.

Then shortly after that, it was announced that Travis Barker, their drummer, had clots in his arms and couldn't perform. So, I was surprised to see that Blink-182 added some more shows this Summer.

They will be hitting up The Stir Cove at Harrahs in Council Bluffs as well as Moorehead, MN and Cedar Rapids, IA.

The show in Council Bluffs is set for September 25th. Pre-sale starts on July 25th and general on sale is Friday, July 27.

Do I dare buy tickets again? I won't be able to bare it if they cancel again. But what if they don't cancel and I didn't buy a ticket!?

Let's be real, I'm probably buying a ticket.

Don't let me down this time, Blink! I need to be the girl at the rock show!

