Black Hills Federal Credit Union Expanding into Former Dollar Loan Center Building

After entering the Sioux Falls market earlier this year, Black Hills Federal Credit Union is planning a new Sioux Falls headquarters.

The Sioux Falls Business Journal reports that Black Hills FCU has purchased the former Dollar Loan Center properties at the Historic Loop Campus near west 10th street in Sioux Falls.

Plans include using the two-story former Dollar Loan Center building as Black Hills FCU's Sioux Falls headquarters and leasing office space in the other properties.

Source: Sioux Falls Business Journal

