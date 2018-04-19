Bishop Dudley House ‘Friend Raiser’ at Josiah’s Coffee House

It astounds me on a daily basis, that in our city of abundance, with a thriving economy, million dollar homes, a world-class performance center and more, that we can't seem to find a solution for the problem of homelessness.

On this subject, I always think, "There but for the grace of God, go I". Often the difference between someone without a roof over their head and a person sleeping comfortably indoors is one paycheck. Or it could be more complicated; a medical emergency, a mistake, one addiction or another, mental illness- the reasons can be numerous.

At last count, there were approximately 600 homeless people in Sioux Falls. Last year the Bishop Dudley House served over 1500 individuals, 59 families and 129 children. They provide daytime and overnight emergency shelter for some of the most vulnerable people in Sioux Falls, with dignity, and more importantly, without judgement.

The Bishop Dudley House ( BDH ) also helps people find their footing again, by directing them toward help with their obstacles to a better life, in the form of mental health and addiction counseling, as well as coordinating with other agencies offering assistance in Sioux Falls.

Josiah's Coffeehouse ( one of my favorite places to eat downtown ) at 104 W. 12th Street is throwing a little "Friend Raiser" for the Bishop Dudley House on Thursday, April 26, from 5 to 7 PM. You can stop in, have some great food, a soda, maybe a glass of wine or beer, and find out more about the mission of BDH . Josiah's is donating all the food and labor and if you're so moved you can also make an additional donation while you're there.

See Also: