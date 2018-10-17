Bishop Dudley Hospitality House Night of Hope for the Homeless

The Bishop Dudley Hospitality House is holding their annual sleep out event, to shed some light on the reality of homelessness.

I collaborated on the above video years ago when the Dudley House first opened their doors, and it has opened my eyes so much in the last few years.

The annual sleep out event isn't open to the public, but a group of people have been selected to get a glimpse of people who experience homelessness.

I was part of the sleep out group a couple years ago, and had no idea what I was in for.

Obliviously this time of year the cold made it difficult to sleep on the hard ground, and I was not prepared for the noise.

The constant noise of sirens, cars screeching, trains, and random altercations kept me up most the night.

I wasn't able to fall asleep until I was completely exhausted, only slept for a few hours, woke up with my body sore, and beyond tired.

I couldn't imagine having to do that every night, having to do that with a family, and worried about how get back on your feet.

They also had us read the different stories from people who have stayed at the Dudley House, and the circumstances that got them there.

We might think we know about homelessness, but we only have our perceptions until we hear their stories, and truly see them.

I am grateful The Bishop Dudley Hospitality House brings awareness, and action on behalf of people experiencing homelessness.

To learn more about the Dudley house, or to donate to this event check out their website.

Here is a video I put together when I did the sleep out a couple years ago.