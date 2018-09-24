This morning we learned Margot Robbie ’s Harley Quinn / Joker spinoff will be weird as hell. Luckily that won’t be the only time Robbie’s psychotic supervillain will be back on screen. Next up is DC’s Birds of Prey movie, and the untitled project from director Cathy Yan finally has a release date.

The all-female superhero team-up will hit theaters on February 7, 2020, as The Wrap reports. Robbie will reprise her Suicide Squad character in the project, which she’s described as an “R-rated girl gang movie.” The rest of that crime-fighting gang will include DC characters Black Canary, Huntress, a young Cassandra Cain (one of the many Batgirls), and Renee Montoya. The film, which Yan ( Dead Pigs ) will direct from a script by Christina Hodson, is set to begin production next January, and with an all-female crew.

Warner Bros. is reportedly planning to test a second round of actresses this week to cast the roles of Black Canary and Huntress. Last week, an item in The Hollywood Reporter revealed the studio is looking to cast a woman of color as Black Canary, who has been portrayed as white in the comics. The list of actresses rumored to be up for the role is so good it’ll make your head explode with excitement: Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Jurnee Smolett-Bell (WGN’s Underground ), and Janelle freakin’ Monae.

As for Huntress, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, The Leftovers ‘ Margaret Qualley, and Cristin Milioti are at the top of the list. For the role of Renee Montoya, a lesbian Gotham City detective, both One Day at a Time star Justina Machado and I Love Dick standout Roberta Colindrez have tested for the part. And for Cassandra Cain, which the film will portray as a 12-year-old, the studio is allegedly looking to cast an Asian actress. This is about to be the most diverse DC movie yet, and dang does it already sound way better than that other Harley Quinn spinoff. Hopefully we learn some official casting details soon.