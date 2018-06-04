A massive construction project is about to get underway to bring two companies to Sioux Falls in one location that will be three times larger than anticipated. And that also means thousands of new people will be coming to our community.

According to SiouxFalls.Business SAB Biotherapeutics and Alumend will build at the site of the USD Discovery District at North Career Avenue and West 60th Street North in northwest Sioux Falls.

This first project will include a multitenant research building as well as the state’s first commercial Current Good Manufacturing Practice biotherapeutics manufacturing facility.

Siouxfalls.Business reports the Sioux Falls site will include the corporate headquarters of SAB.

In four years, SAB has doubled in size. In the next 24 months the plan is to double in size again and in the next three to four years have several hundred employees at the site.

These are just two of the many projects being planned for this campus. Siouxfalls.Business writes that "a partnership consisting of USD, the city of Sioux Falls, the Governor’s Office of Economic Development, the South Dakota Board of Regents and the business community. When fully developed, it’s expected to include 26 privately developed buildings, more than $314 million in facility construction and 2,800 people employed by companies in the district."

Ground breaking should begin later this fall.

See Also: