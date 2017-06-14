The pace of jury deliberations in the Bill Cosby sexual assault trial has turned out to be much slower than the comparatively lightning-fast trial. Wednesday is the third day jurors at the Norristown, Pennsylvania, courthouse have tried to reach a unanimous verdict but failed.

Like they did on Tuesday (June 13), jurors requested that segments of the transcript be read back to them. On Wednesday it was the portion of accuser Andrea Constand's testimony about the night she claims Cosby drugged and then assaulted her while she said she felt "frozen" and incapable of resisting his groping.

Exactly what is keeping them from reaching a decision is anyone's guess. "At this point, we can assume there is some significant disagreement," according to Michelle Madden Dempsey , a law professor at Villanova University. "But perhaps the length of deliberation simply reflects the fact that the jury is doing a thorough and thoughtful review and discussion of the issues."

Washington, D.C., lawyer A. Scott Bolden, who has experience working as a prosecutor and a defense attorney, told USA Today , "The jurors are grappling with getting it right — that takes time. They are looking at the facts and evidence regarding 'consent,' and they were reviewing the deposition section regarding the manner in which the defendant Cosby used drugs to deal with women. The consent issue is good for Cosby, the deposition is not."

The jury, consisting of seven men and five women, began deliberations Monday afternoon following closing statements from the defense and prosecution. Prior to those statements, the defense team rested its case after just six minutes and questioning only one witness.

That was a stark contrast to the prosecutors' presentation, in which they called 12 witnesses over five days. Their featured witness, Constand, testified for 10 hours over two separate days. The defense teased the idea of calling Cosby to the stand, but chose not to in the end.

Cosby faces three counts of felony aggravated indecent assault and, if convicted, could spend the rest of his life in prison.

