Bring the kids! This Thursday from 11:00 AM until 2:00 PM grab some lunch, meet some celebrities, pick up cool free stuff, and all kinds of bikes for Bikers Against Bullies Ride.

A unique opportunity for you and the family to hang out with some of top motorcycle industry professionals from all over the country. American Bagger Magazine and Urban Bagger Magazine will also be at the event!

Bike builders from across America like Ground Zero Customs, Azzkikr Customs, Kory Souza Originals, Hofmann Designs, SICK SLEDZ CUSTOMS, and many more will be there. These builders and their bikes will be at J&L Harley-Davidson before they make their way to Mitchell for the Palace Pre-Sturgis Party, and then on to the 78th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

If you would like to make the ride with them from J&L Harley to Mitchell plan on riding out at 4:00 PM.

You will also have a chance to meet break out Voice contestant, and music artist Jared Blake.

Buy some lunch at the J&L Harley-Davidson Snack Shack will be open for lunch, and we can help raise money for Bikers Against Bullies USA , Youth and Family Services of the Black Hills, and Big Brothers Big Sisters of America.

